Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finds net for fourth straight game
Forsberg scored a goal and two shots and added an assist in a 6-5 win over the Capitals on Thursday.
A nifty breakaway goal in the first period gave the 25-year-old four goals in as many games this season, and a third-period assist improved his season point total to six. Forsberg has eclipsed the 25-goal plateau in each of his five full NHL seasons, including a pair of 30-goal campaigns. He has a safe floor and could push his production to another level in 2019-20 if he can stay healthy.
