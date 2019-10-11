Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finds net for fourth straight game

Forsberg scored a goal and two shots and added an assist in a 6-5 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

A nifty breakaway goal in the first period gave the 25-year-old four goals in as many games this season, and a third-period assist improved his season point total to six. Forsberg has eclipsed the 25-goal plateau in each of his five full NHL seasons, including a pair of 30-goal campaigns. He has a safe floor and could push his production to another level in 2019-20 if he can stay healthy.