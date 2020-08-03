Forsberg scored a pair of power-play goals and led all players with seven shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Arizona in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Forsberg nearly single-handedly brought Nashville back from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits, getting the Predators on the board with three seconds left in the first period and adding his second goal midway through the final frame. Forsberg had three points in his last regular-season outing -- and collected points in three of his final four -- and wasted no time picking up where he left off.