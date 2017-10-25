Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finds twine against Calgary
Forsberg netted a power-play goal in Tuesday's loss to the Flames.
That's goals in back-to-back games for Forsberg, who is up to seven markers on the season. The 23-year-old has established himself as one one of the most lethal snipers in the NHL and fantasy owners are reaping the benefits. Forsberg has already scored five times on the power play and been credited with two game-winning tallies. What a stud.
More News
