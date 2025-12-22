Forsberg scored a goal, fired five shots on net, recorded two blockers and served two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Forsberg put the Preds on the board with an even-strength goal midway through the second period. His twine finder brought his season totals up to 16 goals, 28 points, 112 shots on net and 68 hits across 35 games. After struggling offensively in November, the 31-year-old winger has helped Nashville succeed in December with 11 points, 25 shots on net and eight hits in his last eight games. Fantasy managers who stuck with Forsberg through his lows this season are being rewarded plentifully, as he is back to playing at an elite level for a red-hot Nashville squad. While he likely won't set a new career high of 95 points or better this season, he still has plenty of time to reach the 70-point mark for the third consecutive year.