Predators' Filip Forsberg: Fires home OT winner against Hawks

Forsberg scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, during Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Blackhawks.

His first tally came on the power play. Forsberg missed five weeks with a broken hand, but he was his usual dangerous self in only his second game back in the lineup. The 24-year-old now has 16 goals and 24 points through 28 contests as he gears up for a big second half.