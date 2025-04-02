Forsberg scored a goal in an 8-4 loss to Columbus on Tuesday.
It was his first goal in five games. Forsberg has been an offensive stalwart for the sad-sack Predators. He has 29 goals and 68 points this season. It's not the 94-point outburst Forsberg put up last season, but it's more than respectable, especially in such a struggle of a season.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nets power-play goal Sunday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Goal, assist in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Tallies twice Thursday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Buries goal Thursday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores twice in Saturday's win•