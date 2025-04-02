Now Playing

Forsberg scored a goal in an 8-4 loss to Columbus on Tuesday.

It was his first goal in five games. Forsberg has been an offensive stalwart for the sad-sack Predators. He has 29 goals and 68 points this season. It's not the 94-point outburst Forsberg put up last season, but it's more than respectable, especially in such a struggle of a season.

