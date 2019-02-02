Predators' Filip Forsberg: Flashes passing skills in win

Forsberg picked up three assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

He notched the primary helper on all three goals he factored into. Forsberg now has four goals and 10 points in his last nine games, showing no ill effects from the hand injury that cost him all of December and the first few games in January.

