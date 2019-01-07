Predators' Filip Forsberg: Game-time call

Forsberg (hand) will be a game-time decision versus Toronto on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Forsberg has been out of the lineup since Nov. 29, a stretch of 17 games that could come to an end Monday. If the winger does play, he will almost certainly jump up to the top line alongside Ryan Johansen. In order to suit up, the Swede will need to be activated off injured reserve. along with a corresponding move to clear a spot on the 23-man roster.