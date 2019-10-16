Predators' Filip Forsberg: Game-time decision Thursday
Forsberg (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Forsberg was injured during the third period of Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights, and he didn't return. The 25-year-old winger is an impressive six-game point streak, including five goals, so this is positive news for the Predators. The final verdict on his status will come when warmups commence 30 minutes before Thursday's 10:00 p.m. EST puck drop.
