Forsberg logged an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Forsberg has 11 points over his last 11 contests, getting on the scoresheet in nine of those games. He's been one of the few consistent forwards in Nashville's lineup this season, but even the 30-year-old winger has seen a dip in offense. He reached the 70-point mark Sunday (29 goals, 41 assists), and he's added 270 shots on net, 140 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 77 appearances.