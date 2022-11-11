Forsberg logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Forsberg has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, picking up three goals and eight assists in that span. He's been better lately than he was early in the campaign, and he's up to five goals and nine helpers (six on the power play) through 14 contests. In addition to a point-per-game pace, he has 50 shots on net, 23 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-7 rating.