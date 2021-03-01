Forsberg delivered a power-play assist en route to a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
One of four alternate captains for the Preds, Forsberg averaged a point-per-game in February, culminating in five goals and eight assists through 13 games. Nashville plays four times this week, so fantasy managers will have plenty of opportunities to capitalize on Forsberg's services in the short term.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Leads the way on power play•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores beauty in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Monday's game postponed•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Ends skid with bank shot•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Records pair of assists•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pots OT winner in five-point night•