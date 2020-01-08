Predators' Filip Forsberg: Gets first goal since Christmas

Forsberg scored a power-play goal and had an assist with two shots Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Boston.

Forsberg got the Predators on the board midway through the second period with his 15th goal of the season, but his first since Dec. 23. That snapped a five-game goal drought for Forseberg, who also assisted on Mikael Granlund's power-play goal in the second period. Forsberg has 30 points in 36 games this season.