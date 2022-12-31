Forsberg scored a goal and registered two assists in a 6-1 win against Anaheim on Friday.

Forsberg's marker came at 13:20 of the second period to put the Predators up 3-1. He has 11 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this season. The 28-year-old was held off the scoresheet for four straight games from Dec. 17-23, but Forsberg's turned a corner after recording at least a point in each of his last two contests.