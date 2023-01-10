Forsberg provided a goal and assist in Nashville's 3-0 victory over Ottawa on Monday.

Forsberg's marker came at 7:30 of the third period to extend the Predators' lead to 3-0. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last seven contests and has contributed seven goals and 11 points over that span. That's pushed Forsberg up to 16 goals and 36 points in 39 games this season.