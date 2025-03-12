Forsberg scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Forsberg logged his second multi-point effort in the last three games. The 30-year-old winger opened the scoring in the second period and then set up Kieffer Bellows' game-winning tally in the third. For the season, Forsberg is up to 25 goals, 59 points (19 on the power play), 228 shots on net, 119 hits and a minus-14 rating across 64 appearances.