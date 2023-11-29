Forsberg tallied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win vs. the Penguins on Tuesday.

Forsberg grabbed an assist on Michael McCarron's goal late in the first period before eventually scoring the game-winner in overtime, beating Tristan Jarry with a wrister just 14 seconds into the extra frame. The 29-year-old Forsberg is off to an excellent start this year, tallying 10 goals and 15 points in his last nine contests. Overall, he's up to 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) through 21 games this season.