Forsberg (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and will play Saturday against visiting Dallas, Adam Vingan of The Athletic

The Stars are just two points behind Nashville for the final playoff spot in the Central Division, so Forsberg's return should be a big boost for what's arguably the Predators' biggest game of the year. He hasn't played since March 25 and will look to build upon the 29 points in 34 games he's amassed thus far this season.