Forsberg scored three goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 1-0 with a power-play marker 3:53 into the first period. He'd add two more goals in the final frame to pick up his first hat trick since 2022. The 29-year-old Forsberg extended his point streak to seven games -- he has seven goals and 12 points in that span. It's been an excellent campaign overall for Forsberg. He's up to 33 goals, nine shy of his career high, and 67 points through 64 games.