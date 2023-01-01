Forsberg picked up a hat trick Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas.
He completed the trick with five seconds left in the third on shot from the top of the left circle on a power play. Forsberg has rung up two straight three-point games and is on a three-game goal streak (five) since the holiday break.
