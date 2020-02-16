Predators' Filip Forsberg: Helps out in Saturday win

Forsberg notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Now with 39 points in 51 games, Forsberg has a good chance to crack the 60-point mark, which he's done in three of the past five seasons. He's currently averaging 17:23 in ice time per night on the team's second line, and sees roughly three minutes per game on the power play, so he still makes for a very good fantasy option most nights.