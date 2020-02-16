Predators' Filip Forsberg: Helps out in Saturday win
Forsberg notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
Now with 39 points in 51 games, Forsberg has a good chance to crack the 60-point mark, which he's done in three of the past five seasons. He's currently averaging 17:23 in ice time per night on the team's second line, and sees roughly three minutes per game on the power play, so he still makes for a very good fantasy option most nights.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Sends assist Thursday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Three-game point streak•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Draws two assists in road win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Pulls off lacrosse-style goal•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Gets first goal since Christmas•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Collects power-play assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.