Forsberg produced a power-play assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Forsberg has earned seven points over his last five games, with all three of his assists in that span coming with the man advantage. The winger set up a Gustav Nyquist tally in this contest. Forsberg's fantasy stock was low after missing two months to end last season, but he's rewarded confident fantasy managers with 11 goals, 14 helpers, nine power-play points, 83 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-1 rating through 20 outings this season.