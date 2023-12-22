Forsberg picked up two assists in a 4-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Forsberg's career season continues. His two assists push him to 38 points in 33 games and that moves him into a tie for 12th in the NHL with -- wait for it -- Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes. Yah, who knew? Forsberg is on a 94-point pace, which is 10 points more than his career high set in 2021-22 (84 points). The 29-year-old is still in his prime and is a fantastic fantasy option.