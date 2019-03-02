Predators' Filip Forsberg: Increasingly physical play

Forsberg registered an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

In his last 12 games, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and seven points, but also has 28 hits, accounting for over a third of his 75 hits this season. Forsberg is at 40 points in 50 games, which makes it seem like his chances at a fourth 60-point season are slim. Blame his hand injury at the start of December for the lower-than-expected output.