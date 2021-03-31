Forsberg (upper body) is considered week-to-week, the team announced Wednesday.

Forberg has already missed three games due to his upper-body issue and now is slated to be sidelined for at least two more. Prior to getting hurt, Forsberg managed just one goal in his last 11 appearances while also registering six assists, including four with the man advantage. At this point, fantasy players should expect Forsberg to end up on injured reserve sooner rather than later.