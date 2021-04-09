Forsberg (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Forsberg has already been sidelined for nearly two weeks with an upper-body injury, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play despite landing on IR on Friday. The 26-year-old winger has racked up 11 goals and 29 points in 34 games this season.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Missing third straight game•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Out again Sunday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Surprise scratch Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Adds power-play assist•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Back on scoresheet with goal•