Predators' Filip Forsberg: Last-second goal called back due to interference

Forsberg finished with six shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Forsberg almost made a much greater contribution to this contest, but his would-be tying goal with under a second remaining was called back due to goaltender interference. That was one of the rare bad breaks in a season that's featured plenty of good ones judging by Forsberg's 61 points in 65 appearances.

