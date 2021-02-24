Forsberg scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Both of Forsberg's points Tuesday came on the power play. He tallied at 4:36 of the third period and later set up Eeli Tolvanen for the insurance marker. Forsberg had a goal overturned for goalie interference in the second period, but the Swede simply wouldn't be denied. The 26-year-old is up to nine goals, 17 points, 70 shots on net, 22 hits and six power-play points through 18 appearances this season.