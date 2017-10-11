Predators' Filip Forsberg: Leads third-period comeback
Forsberg recorded three third-period points -- two goals and an assist -- during Tuesday's 6-5 win over Philadelphia.
One of the goals and the assist came with the man advantage, as Forsberg put the Preds on his back and led the club to a comeback win. The 23-year-old winger is coming off consecutive 30-goal campaigns and now has three tallies and a helper through three games this season. He should continue to be viewed as a high-end asset in all fantasy settings moving forward.
