Play

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp again

Forsberg scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 9-4 loss to Colorado.

Despite being limited to 10 games due to injury, Forsberg is just one off the team lead with seven goals. The 25-year-old has scored 26 or more goals in each of his first five NHL seasons and could be in for a season year if he can remain healthy the rest of the way.

More News
Our Latest Stories