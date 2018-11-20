Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp in win

Forsberg scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Forsberg is firing shots at the highest rate of his career with 72 over the first 21 games, putting him on pace for 281 shots. He's converted on 18.1 percent of his attempts to total 13 goals thus far. Although that shooting rate is likely unsustainable, he has a solid shot to beat his career-high of 33 goals.