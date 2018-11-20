Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp in win
Forsberg scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.
Forsberg is firing shots at the highest rate of his career with 72 over the first 21 games, putting him on pace for 281 shots. He's converted on 18.1 percent of his attempts to total 13 goals thus far. Although that shooting rate is likely unsustainable, he has a solid shot to beat his career-high of 33 goals.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Rare slump hits four games•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches hat trick Saturday•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp once•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points in loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two snipes in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...