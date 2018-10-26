Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp once
Forsberg scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win against the Devils.
Forsberg's marker tied the game with less than 10 minutes to play in the third period. It was the Swede's first of the season with the man advantage and ultimately led to Nashville taking home an extra point thanks to Kyle Turris' overtime winner.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two points in loss•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Two snipes in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Powers Preds past Rangers•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Off to good start in preseason•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Adds power-play assist, but Preds fall short•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Notches three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.