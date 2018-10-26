Predators' Filip Forsberg: Lights lamp once

Forsberg scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win against the Devils.

Forsberg's marker tied the game with less than 10 minutes to play in the third period. It was the Swede's first of the season with the man advantage and ultimately led to Nashville taking home an extra point thanks to Kyle Turris' overtime winner.

