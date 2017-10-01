Predators' Filip Forsberg: Looking for more consistency
Forsberg is looking to avoid his tendency for slow starts and become a more consistent scorer this season.
Forsberg has been a much stronger second-half performer in recent years, with 35 goals in 65 post-All-Star break games over the past two seasons (a clip of 0.54 goals per game), compared to just 29 goals in 99 pre-All-Star break games (0.29 goals per game). "You obviously want to be better in the first half than I've been in the last two [seasons]," Forsberg said recently. "That's something I'll be looking to do [this year]." From a fantasy perspective, Forsberg has been fairly consistent over the past three seasons, with 58, 64 and 63 points over that span, so don't be concerned and sell low if he gets off to one of his usual slow starts.
