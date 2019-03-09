Predators' Filip Forsberg: Looking to return Saturday

Forsberg (undisclosed) said he plans to play Saturday against the Hurricanes, Paul Skrbina of the Tennessean reports.

Nashville's top-line left winger missed two consecutive days of practice to initially raise doubts about his availability for the upcoming home clash, but this certainly doesn't sound like an issue that will prevent him from suiting up. The Predators are just two points behind the Jets for the Central Division lead, and the team figures to continue relying heavily on Forsberg -- who has 22 goals and 19 assists -- to reign supreme within that group.