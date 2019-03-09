Predators' Filip Forsberg: Looking to return Saturday
Forsberg (undisclosed) said he plans to play Saturday against the Hurricanes, Paul Skrbina of the Tennessean reports.
Nashville's top-line left winger missed two consecutive days of practice to initially raise doubts about his availability for the upcoming home clash, but this certainly doesn't sound like an issue that will prevent him from suiting up. The Predators are just two points behind the Jets for the Central Division lead, and the team figures to continue relying heavily on Forsberg -- who has 22 goals and 19 assists -- to reign supreme within that group.
More News
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Absent from practice again•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Buries equalizer against Wild•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Increasingly physical play•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Finally finds twine in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Flashes passing skills in win•
-
Predators' Filip Forsberg: Dishes out helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...