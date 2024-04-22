Forsberg logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1.

Forsberg helped out on Ryan O'Reilly's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Forsberg surged late in the season with 39 points over his final 25 contests to end up with a career-high 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) over 82 outings. He'll be the centerpiece of the Predators' offense in the playoffs, though facing a tough goalie like Thatcher Demko in the first round could limit Forsberg's effectiveness.