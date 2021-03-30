Forsberg (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Stars.
Forsberg will sit out a third straight game. The 26-year-old winger generated 11 goals and 18 assists across the first 34 games. Eeli Tolvanen is skating on the first line in Forsberg's place.
