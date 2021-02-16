Monday's game between Nashville and Dallas was postponed due to weather, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fortunately, the game was not postponed due to COVID-19, so Tuesday's meeting between the Stars and Predators could still be played. Forsberg has tallied seven goals and 14 points through 15 games this season.
