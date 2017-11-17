Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nabs two assists in loss

Forsberg picked up two assists in Thursday's loss to the Wild.

Forsberg is now riding a three-game point streak, bringing him up to nine goals and 19 points in 18 games on the season. The top-line sniper has been a fantasy goldmine thus far, recording five power-play goals and operating at a point-per-game pace. The 23-year-old is one of the more consistent fantasy forwards in the game and has become a must-start in almost all formats.