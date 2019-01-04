Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nearing return to action

Forsberg (hand) isn't expected to play Friday against Detroit, but he should be ready to return to the lineup soon, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

It's safe to assume Forsberg will miss a 16th consecutive game Friday, but it sounds like a return to action against the Canadiens on Saturday isn't out of the realm of possibility. Another update on the Swedish forward's status should surface prior to that contest.

