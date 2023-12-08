Forsberg scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Forsberg beat Jonas Johansson with a wrister early in a second-period power play, putting Nashville ahead 2-1 en route to the 5-1 victory. The 29-year-old Forsberg has been excellent this season -- he now has points in three straight games and nine (five goals, four assists) in his last eight contests. Overall, he's up to 14 goals and 30 points through 26 games this season. Forsberg has yet to go more than two games without a point.