Forsberg scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Forsberg ended a season-worst six-game goal drought with his first-period tally. He had three assists in that span. The 30-year-old has been one of the Predators' best forwards this season, but that is somewhat hollow praise given the team's poor performance. He has nine goals, eight assists, 78 shots on net, 51 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 22 appearances, a scoring pace well off the mark from his 48-goal, 94-point performance in 82 regular-season outings last year.