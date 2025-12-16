Forsberg scored three goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Forsberg extended his point streak to five games with his hat trick, his first of the season, and it was also the first time he scored multiple goals in the current campaign. Forsberg has been one of the most productive players for the Predators of late, recording eight points (five goals, three assists) in seven appearances this month. He should continue to find lots of opportunities to produce as long as he continues to skate in the first line.