Forsberg scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Forsberg scored on a breakaway for his third goal in the last four games. The winger is up to five tallies and eight assists through 13 contests, maintaining a point-per-game pace so far despite the Predators' shaky 5-7-1 start to the year. He's added 47 shots on goal, 23 hits and a minus-6 rating, and he's unlikely to face a challenge for his spot on the top line.