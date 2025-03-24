Forsberg scored a power-play goal and tallied five shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Forsberg's lone tally of the game for Nashville was on a power play in the second period. The 30-year-old winger is up to 28 goals, 65 points and 252 shots on net across 70 games this season. At 65 tallies, Forsberg is tied for 32nd in the league in points and leads the Predators in that category by 16. Despite Nashville's struggles as a team, Forsberg has maintained solid fantasy value in all formats and is on pace to break the 70-point threshold for the third time in the past four seasons. With a four-game point streak and steady power-play time, Forsberg can be trusted in all formats for the fantasy playoffs.