Forsberg scored twice on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Forsberg had gone four games without a goal prior to this contest, though he had five assists in that span. He's had a little trouble calibrating his shot to begin the season. Tuesday's performance puts him at seven goals, 15 assists, 46 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-6 rating across 18 appearances. Forsberg's reached the 40-goal mark in three of the last five years, so he can get on a hot streak at any moment.