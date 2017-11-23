Predators' Filip Forsberg: Nets two power-play markers
Forsberg scored both the team's goals in a 3-2 shootout victory over Montreal on Wednesday.
Both tallies came with the man advantage, where Forsberg has been dynamite this season. The 23-year-old is now riding a six-game point streak and is producing at over a point-per-game pace through 21 contests. The top-line sniper has 11 goals on the season and has been remarkably consistent with his production, making him a must-start whenever the Predators are in action.
