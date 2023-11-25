Forsberg scored twice and had an assist in Friday's 8-3 win over the Blues.

Forsberg has nine goals in his last seven games, and he's been especially effective over the last dozen games, dating back to Oct. 28. He has 19 points, including 10 goals, and 49 shots in that span. Forsberg is kryptonite to the Blues. He has 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 36 games against them, so check the Preds' schedule and put their next game against the Blues into your calendar.