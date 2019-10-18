Predators' Filip Forsberg: No-go for road clash

Forsberg won't play in Thursday's game against the Coyotes due to a lower-body injury.

Forsberg suffered the injury during Tuesday's win against Vegas, and was unable to complete the game. This is tough news for he and the team, considering Forsberg has collected a point in each of the first six games of the season, good for eight total. Expect the team to monitor the 25-year-old's status closely and on a day-to-day basis. In his stead Thursday, Daniel Carr is expected to draw into the lineup, with Mattias Ekholm the likely beneficiary to see extra power-play time.