Forsberg (undisclosed) was injured in the third period of Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames, and head coach John Hynes had no update on his status after the game, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Forsberg scored a goal on two shots during the contest. He was seen bleeding from his face in the third period prior to heading to the locker room, but it's unclear if that's what kept him off the ice. Expect an update on the winger's status ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Oilers.
