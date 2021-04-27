General manager David Poile doesn't expected Forsberg (upper body) to return this week, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Forsberg will miss Nashville's next two games at a minimum, but it sounds like the Predators are still hopeful he'll be able to get a few games in prior to the playoffs. The 26-year-old winger, who's been sidelined since late March with an upper-body injury, has racked up 11 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign.